    Jammu And Kashmir govt allocates portfolios to Ministers
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    Jammu And Kashmir govt allocates portfolios to Ministers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 18: The Jammu and Government has Friday announced the allocation of portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.
    As per the communique issued by Raj Bhawan, LG Manoj Sinha, outlines the departmental responsibilities of various ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
    Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary will oversee Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, Development, and Skill Development.
    Sakeena Masood (Itoo) will be responsible for & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.
    Javed Ahmed Rana will manage Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs.
    Javid Ahmad Dar has been assigned Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.
    Satish Sharma will oversee Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Trainings
    The order also specifies that any departments or subjects not assigned to the ministers will remain under the purview of the Chief Minister.

    RAW official plotted to kill sikh separatist in US, Alleges US department of Justice
    J&K L-G allocates portfolios; who gets what in newly inducted Omar Abdullah-led cabinet
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

