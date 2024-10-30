J&K: Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in encounter in Akhnoor

Jammu, Oct 30: The Indian Army laid a wreath on the mortal remains of its sniffer dog Phantom who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor sector here, paying homage to his bravery and sacrifice.

The four-year-old Belgian Malinois dog, killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Monday, played a critical role in containing the terrorists, officials said.

It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault.

Wrapped in the Tricolour with wreaths laid on it, Army personnel paid their final respects to the canine warrior in Udhampur on Wednesday.

“A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised today at Udhampur to honour Army Dog Phantom who made the supreme sacrifice in the dense jungles of Battal in Akhnoor on October 28,” the White Knight Corps posted on X.

“His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” it said.

“Phantom's bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation's success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour,” the Defence PRO said.

Born in May 2020, the dog was deployed in the region in August 2022 and had been a crucial part of several high-stakes missions. He was trained at the Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre.

Three heavily armed terrorists were killed in the two-day-long gun battle in the Battal belt of the Akhnoor sector since Monday morning.