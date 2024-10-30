Tableaux on Ramayana scenes part of Ayodhya Deepotsav procession

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 30: The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya began on Wednesday with a procession of more than a dozen tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

This is the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya and the first Diwali following the consecration of the Ram Temple in January this year.

The tableaux, which moved along the Ram Path, featured performances by classical dancers from across the country. Locals welcomed the procession, showering it with flower petals.

“We are representing the culture of our state and are feeling blessed,” said Sakshi, a participant from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vishal Sharma, another participant from J-K, said he was grateful to be a part of the first Diwali celebration after the temple's consecration.

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, too welcomed the procession. “It's a moment of joy for everyone as it is a festive occasion. We are also celebrating like others.” The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to create a new world record this year by lighting over 28 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River later this evening.

Officials said that an order for the diyas has been placed with the local artisans. The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats. Forty jumbo LED screens have been set up to beam the event live.

The Deepotsav will feature performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia and a staging of Ram Lila from Uttarakhand.