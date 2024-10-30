Kashmir siblings make Omar Abdullah’s portrait with Rubik’s Cubes

JAMMU, Oct 30: Three siblings from Kashmir are making waves on social media with their portrait of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made with Rubik's cubes.

Omar, who re-posted a video of the work on various social media sites, was amazed by the likeness of the mosaic to himself.

“That's amazing. I've never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success,” the chief minister wrote on X.

The siblings' father Mohammad Younis Beigh said his children – two boys and a girl – became interested in the Rubik's Cube when he brought the World Cube Association (WBA) to Kashmir in 2021.

“Some of the top names from the Cubing game, including Aryan Chhabra, who solves a Rubik's Cube in less than 10 seconds, were present here. This inspired my two sons to take up cubing,” Beigh, who originally posted the work on social media, said.

Beigh said both his sons, Mohammad bin Younis and Abu Bakr, aged 13 and 11, are certified cubers, while his six-year-old daughter Aamina developed an interest after watching her brothers shuffle the cubes.

Abu Bakr and Aamina had a message for the Chief minister as well.

Abu Bakr said, “Mr CM, every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our bright future.”

The three had earlier made a mosaic of social media influencer Dhruv Rathee and posted the work online.