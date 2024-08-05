back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K High Court Gives IAS Officer A Week For Reply
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K High Court Gives IAS Officer A Week For Reply

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 5: The High Court of Jammu & and Court on Monday gave seven days to Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, an Indian Administrative Service(IAS) officer, to file his reply to a contempt reference made by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal.

     

    The Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal appeared before the division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Sanjeev Kumar after it took up the matter to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against him.
    On Friday, the High Court had ordered his personal presence and a notice was issued in criminal reference made by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi under Contempt of Courts Act after the Deputy Commissioner allegedly tried to implicate the magistrate in a ‘false case'.
    “Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir has appeared before this Court in person. This Court apprised him about the reference forwarded to this Court by the learned CJM, Ganderbal, and the charge levelled against him. To this, the contemnor replied that it has not been done intentionally to demean the Court,” the Division bench of High Court said.
    The Court gave seven days' time to Deputy Commissioner to file his reply.
    “Office is requested to forward the reference made by the learned Judge of the District Judiciary, Ganderbal to the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal today itself in order to give him an opportunity to file his reply to the said charge levelled against him by the learned CJM, Ganderbal. He is expected to file his response on or before the next date of hearing,” the High Court order read.
    The case has been listed on August 12.
    The CJM Qureshi had in an order on July 23 accused DC Singh, an Indian Administrative Service officer on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir from Madhya Pradesh, of launching a personal “attack” on him through “manipulation and fabrication”.
    The CJM alleged that Singh acted against him over an order in which the judge directed the withholding of the officer's salary due to non-compliance with a judgment issued on October 31.

    Previous article
    BJP Celebrates Abrogation Of Article 370 And 35A In Srinagar
    Next article
    Article 370 abrogation helped empowerment for marginalised; strengthened democracy in JK: Amit Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Sinha : We Have Kept The Flame Of Inclusive Development & Social Equality Burning Ever-Bright Illuminating J&K’s Journey In Past 5 Years

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 5: In a statement today, Lieutenant Governor...

    J&K Govt Order : Four PWD Engineers Adjusted On Repatriation From Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 5: The Public Works (R&B) Department of  Jammu and...

    Assembly elections in J-K will be held in September: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    R S PURA, Aug 5: The Assembly elections in  Jammu and...

    Article 370 abrogation helped empowerment for marginalised; strengthened democracy in JK: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha : We Have Kept The Flame Of Inclusive Development...

    J&K Govt Order : Four PWD Engineers Adjusted On Repatriation From...

    Assembly elections in J-K will be held in September: Union Minister...