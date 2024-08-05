back to top
    Article 370 abrogation helped empowerment for marginalised; strengthened democracy in JK: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to   and , has ushered in a new era of empowerment for the marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in the region.
    On completion of five years of the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said the region's youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Narendra Modi government's efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.
    “Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and ,” he wrote on X.
    The home minister, who tabled the bill in Parliament on August 5, 2019 for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, also thanked the prime minister for this landmark decision and reaffirmed the dedication to advance the region's aspirations and transformative progress.
    Article 35A was conceived exclusively for the “benefit” of Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential order issued in 1954. It empowered the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the erstwhile state's ‘permanent residents' and their special rights and privileges.
    Article 370, along with Article 35A, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state of  Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    Previous article
    J&K High Court Gives IAS Officer A Week For Reply
    Next article
    Assembly elections in J-K will be held in September: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

