    BJP Celebrates Abrogation Of Article 370 And 35A In Srinagar

    Srinagar, Aug 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of and in Srinagar on Monday.

    The BJP workers assembled at the Jawahar Nagar party office here today holding tri-colour and party flags and shouting slogans in favour of the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    “Jammu and Kashmir Azad Howa Panch August ko” (Jammu and Kashmir was liberated on August 5), the BJP workers, including women, were sloganeering. Abrogation of Article 370 has ended family rule in Kashmir. Besides stone-pelting and gun culture, they were shouting.
    On the occasion, talking to media persons, the spokesperson of the BJP Kashmir unit, Altaf Thakur, said that on this day, Jammu and Kashmir fully merged with the Union of India, which is worthy of celebration for the people.
    On this day, five years ago, the central government abrogated Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories: J&K and .

    Meanwhile, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah hit out at the government for allowing the BJP to celebrate and locking up others.
    “This is what passes for democracy and free speech in J&K. A handful of BJP “leaders” are encouraged to celebrate today while those who would have registered their protest against what was done to J&K are locked up in homes across the valley,” Omar posted on X.

