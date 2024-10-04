back to top
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&k Govt orders Withdrawal of Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor,...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&k Govt orders Withdrawal of Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department.

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 4: It is hereby notified for the information of candidates that
    Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department notified vide Notification JKSSB-COE/1/2024-06 7480543) dated 03.10.2024 is hereby withdrawn ab-initio.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

