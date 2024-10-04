Jammu, Oct 4: It is hereby notified for the information of candidates that
Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department notified vide Notification JKSSB-COE/1/2024-06 7480543) dated 03.10.2024 is hereby withdrawn ab-initio.
J&k Govt orders Withdrawal of Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department.
