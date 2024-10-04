back to top
    IAF looking at full indigenous inventory by 2047: Air Chief

    New Delhi, Oct 4:  The Indian Air Force is looking at having the entire inventory produced in by 2047, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Friday.
    At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, especially in the sector, and India is also trying to match it.
    Delving into geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies, the IAF chief said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges.
    To a question, Air Chief Marshal Singh said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

