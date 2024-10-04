back to top
Search
    BusinessHome-cooked meals become dearer in September as onion, potato prices shoot up:...
    BusinessIndiaLatest News

    Home-cooked meals become dearer in September as onion, potato prices shoot up: Report

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Oct 4: Home-cooked meals became dearer in September compared to a year ago as prices of onion, potato and tomatoes shot up, a report said on Friday.
    A vegetarian meal cost went up 11 per cent over year to Rs 31.3 in September from Rs 28.1 in September 2023, and inched up from Rs 31.2 in the preceding August, as per the report by domestic rating agency Crisil.
    Attributing the rise to firming up in the vegetable prices that account for 37 per cent of a thali cost, the “roti, rice, rate” report elaborated on the factors affecting the overall cost.
    “Prices of onion, potato and tomato rose 53 per cent, 50 per cent and 18 per cent on-year, respectively, in September because of lower onion and potato arrivals, while heavy rainfall impacted tomato output in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra,” it explained.
    Prices of pulses jumped 14 per cent on year due a drop in production, while fuel dropped 11 per cent due to a price cut earlier in the year, the report said.
    In the case of a non-vegetarian thali, the meal cost dropped by 2 per cent on year to Rs 59.3 on a 13 per cent decline in broiler prices which have a 50 per cent weightage.
    A non-veg meal cost, which also includes the payouts on vegetables but dal gets replaced with broiler, was flat compared to the rate in August, the report said. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Not in talks with any party outside INDIA Bloc: National Conference
    Next article
    IAF looking at full indigenous inventory by 2047: Air Chief
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

    Northlines Northlines -
    A British expatriate of Indian origin was apprehended by...

    Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a heartwarming reveal, renowned rapper Eminem will soon...

    SC upholds validity of 90,000 IT reassessment notices issued after April 1, 2021

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 4:  In a relief to the...

    Ollie Acquires Health Startup to Develop New Pet Diagnostic Tool

    Northlines Northlines -
    While the pet food market continues growing exponentially each...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

    Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

    Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply...