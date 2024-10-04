back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirNot in talks with any party outside INDIA Bloc: National Conference
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Not in talks with any party outside INDIA Bloc: National Conference

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 4: Ahead of declaration of Assembly election results on October 8, the Conference on Friday said that it was not in talks with any party outside the bloc for post-poll alliance in  and .

    The party was responding to social media posts that suggested NC had opened negotiations with the BJP for a possible government formation in case of a fractured mandate.
    “JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumors of ‘back channel' talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations,” the NC said in a statement.
    “We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumor-mongering,” the party said.


    The NC clarification came days before October 8, when counting of votes will be held for 90 seats of J&K Assembly.

    The NC which had a pre-poll alliance with Congress has been claiming that they will form the next government in J&K. On the other hand, the BJP too has been claiming of getting a majority for forming the next government
    On Thursday, former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattoo accused NC of commencing negotiations with BJP.
    “The NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced. NC leadership is now speaking to authorised representatives from the BJP and an unofficial mediator is “mediating”. Initial groundwork includes the creation of a “larger interest” fig-leaf to justify the betrayal in Kashmir,” he said in a post on X.

    “Which BJP representative did Dr. Farooq Abdullah meet at Pahalgam not once but twice? What negotiations are being held in Pahalgam? What happened to all the rhetoric of BJP being forbidden and prohibited? The more that things change, the more they remain the same,” he added. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Significance of peace has grown amid atmosphere of unrest: President Murmu
    Next article
    Home-cooked meals become dearer in September as onion, potato prices shoot up: Report
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

    Northlines Northlines -
    A British expatriate of Indian origin was apprehended by...

    Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a heartwarming reveal, renowned rapper Eminem will soon...

    SC upholds validity of 90,000 IT reassessment notices issued after April 1, 2021

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 4:  In a relief to the...

    J&k Govt orders Withdrawal of Result/Score Sheet for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department.

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 4: It is hereby notified for the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

    Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

    Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply...