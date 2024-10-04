Not in talks with any party outside INDIA Bloc: National Conference

Srinagar, Oct 4: Ahead of declaration of Assembly election results on October 8, the National Conference on Friday said that it was not in talks with any party outside the INDIA bloc for post-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party was responding to social media posts that suggested NC had opened negotiations with the BJP for a possible government formation in case of a fractured mandate.

“JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumors of ‘back channel' talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations,” the NC said in a statement.

“We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumor-mongering,” the party said.





The NC clarification came days before October 8, when counting of votes will be held for 90 seats of J&K Assembly.

The NC which had a pre-poll alliance with Congress has been claiming that they will form the next government in J&K. On the other hand, the BJP too has been claiming of getting a majority for forming the next government

On Thursday, former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattoo accused NC of commencing negotiations with BJP.

“The NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced. NC leadership is now speaking to authorised representatives from the BJP and an unofficial mediator is “mediating”. Initial groundwork includes the creation of a “larger interest” fig-leaf to justify the betrayal in Kashmir,” he said in a post on X.

“Which BJP representative did Dr. Farooq Abdullah meet at Pahalgam not once but twice? What negotiations are being held in Pahalgam? What happened to all the rhetoric of BJP being forbidden and prohibited? The more that things change, the more they remain the same,” he added. (Agencies)