    BusinessAirOps Expands AI Platform to Streamline Content Production for Businesses
    BusinessStartup News

    AirOps Expands AI Platform to Streamline Content Production for Businesses

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AirOps, a content production platform that leverages artificial intelligence, has broadened its services as demand for automated content generation rises amongst businesses. Originally conceived as a more generalized AI application development tool, AirOps refined its focus based on customer feedback to center around content workflows.

    The company's platform streamlines the process of creating, optimizing, and maintaining marketing and promotional materials. Large language models are employed to generate initial text and image assets at scale based on client specifications. However, AirOps emphasizes quality over quantity, stressing human oversight is still required to ensure AI outputs align with needs.

    Customers are able to utilize popular AI models through the platform or integrate their own API keys. AirOps then provides “guardrails” to govern model behavior and keeps people involved in iterative improvement. The solution aims to simplify multi-step content production tasks from ideation to search engine optimization.

    As more enterprises recognize content as a core driver of online visibility and sales, efficiently producing unique material presents a challenge. While AI can help address volume, quality assurance remains important. AirOps founders seek to educate clients on properly leveraging generative models while resolving issues that arise when managing high volumes of AI-sourced content.

    The company has raised $15.5 million in Series A funding led by Unusual Ventures to expand its commercialization. AirOps will direct funds towards improving its platform and growing sales and support functions to aid more businesses in strategically applying AI throughout their content lifecycles. As inaccurate, irrelevant, or misleading AI outputs become increasingly prevalent online, solutions ensuring appropriate human oversight gain significance.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

