Ollie Acquires Health Startup to Develop New Pet Diagnostic Tool

While the pet food market continues growing exponentially each year, competition among brands remains intense. To distinguish itself in this crowded space, premium pet food subscription service Ollie has acquired a health startup aimed at empowering pet owners with new diagnostic insights.

Ollie announced yesterday the acquisition of DIG Labs, a company known for developing an AI-powered app that analyzes photos of dog stool to detect potential health issues. Founded in 2019, DIG Labs gained recognition for its flagship Health Check app, which utilizes over 10,000 stool samples and 50 million additional data points in its analyses.

Through the acquisition, Ollie is launching a new service called Health Screening available via its app. This allows members to submit photos and receive feedback on their pet's dental health, digestion, skin & coat, and weight within 24 hours. The screening can detect concerns such as tartar buildup, abnormal stool texture, irritated skin, and weight-related risks.

Ollie had previously partnered with DIG Labs to power this feature, which proved popular amongst members. The startup's integration now gives Ollie expanded capabilities in the growing pet diagnostics space. DIG Labs' technology and team, including founder Tara Zedayko who becomes Ollie's Chief Scientific Officer, will focus on developing further screening tools and a “Foodback Loop” process.

This proprietary process leverages over 20 million data points to refine Ollie's recipes and portion sizes based on members' pets' individual health profiles. It aims to offer more customized experiences like weight programs and puppy nutrition plans.

By acquiring DIG Labs, Ollie gains a strategic asset that strengthens its value proposition in an ultra-competitive market. The new diagnostics tool adds health monitoring convenience for subscribers beyond the delivery of fresh pet foods alone. It has the potential to drive further client loyalty and business growth for Ollie in the long run.