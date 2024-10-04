back to top
Search
    BusinessOllie Acquires Health Startup to Develop New Pet Diagnostic Tool
    BusinessStartup News

    Ollie Acquires Health Startup to Develop New Pet Diagnostic Tool

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    While the pet food market continues growing exponentially each year, competition among brands remains intense. To distinguish itself in this crowded space, premium pet food subscription service Ollie has acquired a startup aimed at empowering pet owners with new diagnostic insights.

    Ollie announced yesterday the acquisition of DIG Labs, a company known for developing an AI-powered app that analyzes of dog stool to detect potential health issues. Founded in 2019, DIG Labs gained recognition for its flagship Health Check app, which utilizes over 10,000 stool samples and 50 million additional data points in its analyses.

    Through the acquisition, Ollie is launching a new service called Health Screening available via its app. This allows members to submit photos and receive feedback on their pet's dental health, digestion, skin & coat, and weight within 24 hours. The screening can detect concerns such as tartar buildup, abnormal stool texture, irritated skin, and weight-related risks.

    Ollie had previously partnered with DIG Labs to power this feature, which proved popular amongst members. The startup's integration now gives Ollie expanded capabilities in the growing pet diagnostics space. DIG Labs' and team, including founder Tara Zedayko who becomes Ollie's Chief Scientific Officer, will focus on developing further screening tools and a “Foodback Loop” process.

    This proprietary process leverages over 20 million data points to refine Ollie's recipes and portion sizes based on members' pets' individual health profiles. It aims to offer more customized experiences like weight programs and puppy nutrition plans.

    By acquiring DIG Labs, Ollie gains a strategic asset that strengthens its value proposition in an ultra-competitive market. The new diagnostics tool adds health monitoring convenience for subscribers beyond the delivery of fresh pet foods alone. It has the potential to drive further client loyalty and growth for Ollie in the long run.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AirOps Expands AI Platform to Streamline Content Production for Businesses
    Next article
    SC upholds validity of 90,000 IT reassessment notices issued after April 1, 2021
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AirOps Expands AI Platform to Streamline Content Production for Businesses

    Northlines Northlines -
    AirOps, a content production platform that leverages artificial intelligence,...

    Home-cooked meals become dearer in September as onion, potato prices shoot up: Report

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Oct 4: Home-cooked meals became dearer in September...

    India, US discuss commercial ties

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 4: India and the US have...

    AI Coding Startup Raises Half a Billion in Funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major funding round, Poolside - an AI...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

    Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

    Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply...