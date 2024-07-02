J&K Govt Order :New Government Analysts Appointed In J&K Under Drugs And Cosmetics Act

JAMMU, July 2: The Health & Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the appointment of several Government Analysts for the Union Territory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Effective from July 2, 2024, these analysts will oversee drugs listed in schedules C, C(1), and X of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, excluding Sera & Vaccines.

Click Here To View Order