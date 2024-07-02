back to top
J&K Govt Order :New Government Analysts Appointed In J&K Under Drugs And Cosmetics Act

By: Northlines

Date:

, July 2: The & Medical Department of  Jammu and has announced the appointment of several Government Analysts for the Union Territory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Effective from July 2, 2024, these analysts will oversee drugs listed in schedules C, C(1), and X of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, excluding Sera & Vaccines.

Click Here To View Order

New criminal laws should be put on hold: CPI(M) leader Tarigami
PM Modi : “Before 2014, There Was A Period Of Scams After Scams”
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

