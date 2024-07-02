back to top
New criminal laws should be put on hold: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

, Jul 2: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said the new criminal laws are against the democratic rights of people and sought their review.

 

The new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — came into effect across the country from July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
“These laws were passed in haste, without debate, in a blatantly autocratic and anti-democratic manner, when a large number of opposition MPs were suspended. These are stringent in nature,” Tarigami said in a statement.
The former MLA from  Jammu and said there are concerns that the new laws will “erode liberties and legal safeguards” of citizens by arming the state with more sweeping powers.
“The new laws need a thorough review. We demand that the implementation of the new laws be put in abeyance,” he said.
Referring to halting of traffic on highway during the , he said that people of Kashmir have always welcomed yatris and played a crucial role in smooth conduct of the yatra.
“However, it is very unfortunate that they have to face immense difficulties to cover their commuting distances due to halting of traffic for hours along the national highway,” Tarigami said.
He urged upon the administration to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic during movement of yatra convoys.

ACB Files Case Against Jammu MVD Officials For Misappropriation Of Funds
J&K Govt Order :New Government Analysts Appointed In J&K Under Drugs And Cosmetics Act
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

