back to top
Search
IndiaPM Modi : “Before 2014, There Was A Period Of Scams After...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PM Modi : “Before 2014, There Was A Period Of Scams After Scams”

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, July 2: Taking a jibe at the opposition in the on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that before 2014, every day, new scams were taking place and after his government came to power the country came out of the pit of despair.
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that we will dedicate every moment of our time to making Viksit Bharat.

“When a nation develops, it lays a foundation for the dreams of future generations. When becomes developed, there is a significant improvement in the condition of our villages and cities. A developed India means that every citizen has many opportunities available to them, enabling them to reach new heights of progress. We will dedicate every moment of our time to making India developed,” he said.
“Before 2014, there was a period of scams after scams, our country had sunk into a pit of despair. The greatest loss before 2014 was the loss of self-confidence among the citizens. People used to say that nothing can be done for this country. Before 2014, these were the words we heard. ‘Roz naye ghotale hote the. Ghotalebazo ke ghotale, isi ka ye kaalkhand tha' (Every day, new scams were taking place. It was an era of scams by scamsters). This of scams had plunged us into a pit of despair. Nepotism was so widespread that ordinary young people had lost hope. People had to make rounds of MPs' offices just to get a gas connection,” PM Modi added.
Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that in his ten years of governance, he has achieved many milestones, but the biggest one was pulling the country out of the pit of despair and bringing it to the heights of hope.
“Those who said before 2014 that nothing could be done are now saying that everything is possible in this country. We instilled this confidence. Now, India can do anything. The results of swift decision-making after 2014 are that today Indian banks are among the most profitable in the world. Before 2014, terrorists could attack whenever they wanted, and the government would remain silent. Today, post-2014, India enters their homes and strikes. We conduct surgical strikes, and airstrikes, and demonstrate the capability to teach a lesson to the masterminds of terrorism. For its security, India can do anything today,” PM Modi asserted.
Speaking on Article 370, the PM said that those who worshipped Article 370 had ruined the condition of Jammu and .
“People who upheld the constitution on their heads did not want to implement it in J-K. Today, after the wall of Article 370 has fallen, stone-pelting has stopped, democracy is strong, and people are coming forward in large numbers to vote, trusting the Indian constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

Previous article
J&K Govt Order :New Government Analysts Appointed In J&K Under Drugs And Cosmetics Act
Next article
Amarnath Pilgrims Jump to Safety as Bus Brakes Fail
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, July 1: Situated at an altitude of 3784...

ADGP Unveils State-of-the-Art Tech Unit in Jammu to Battle Cyber Threats

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: The Additional Director General of Police...

Govt Of J&K :Govt Designates SNA For Implementation Of PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir has...

Amarnath Pilgrims Jump to Safety as Bus Brakes Fail

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: At least 10 pilgrims returning from...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists

ADGP Unveils State-of-the-Art Tech Unit in Jammu to Battle Cyber Threats

Govt Of J&K :Govt Designates SNA For Implementation Of PM e-Bus...