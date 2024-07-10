back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Sub-Committee To Review ACP/TBP Scheme
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Sub-Committee To Review ACP/TBP Scheme

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 10: The Jammu and Government has sanctioned the formation of a sub-committee comprising five officers to examine issues related to the Assured Career Progression (ACP) and Time Bound Promotion (TBP) Scheme across various departments, excluding the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and the J&K Police (G) Service.

    Click Here To View Order

    Previous article
    Transfers and Postings :J&K Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of 5 JKAS Officers
    Next article
    LG Sinha Gives Sneak Peek Into Epic Kashmir Marathon Launch
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Govt Order :Asaf Mehmood Sagar Appointed Member J&K PSC

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 10: The Lieutenant Governor of  Jammu and Kashmir has...

    J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Frames Union Territory Maritime & Waterways Transport Committee

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    LG Sinha Gives Sneak Peek Into Epic Kashmir Marathon Launch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

    Transfers and Postings :J&K Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of 5 JKAS Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Govt Order :Asaf Mehmood Sagar Appointed Member J&K PSC

    J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Frames Union Territory Maritime & Waterways...

    LG Sinha Gives Sneak Peek Into Epic Kashmir Marathon Launch