JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the formation of a sub-committee comprising five officers to examine issues related to the Assured Career Progression (ACP) and Time Bound Promotion (TBP) Scheme across various departments, excluding the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and the J&K Police (G) Service.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Sub-Committee To Review ACP/TBP Scheme
Date: