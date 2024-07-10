LG Sinha Gives Sneak Peek Into Epic Kashmir Marathon Launch

back to top
    , July 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the inaugural edition of ‘Kashmir Marathon', at Raj Bhawan.
    Padma Shri Chewang Motup Goba, Founder & Race Director Marathon also attended the meeting.

    The meeting discussed the roadmap, timelines and promotional strategies for the event which is likely to be held in Srinagar in October.
    The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to put  Jammu Kashmir on the global tourism map and developing the Union Territory as an ideal destination for adventure tourism and a hub of running events.
    The Lt Governor said that the eyes of the will be on  Jammu Kashmir as we conduct this marathon event and people especially those associated with trade and tourism will have an opportunity to present our unique and warm hospitality to participants from India and abroad.
    The prime objective of the Kashmir Marathon is to showcase J&K's potential internationally and promote eco-friendly tourism and encourage health and wellness. The local communities will also be involved in planning and running the event to foster pride and a sense of belonging, besides showcasing Kashmir's rich heritage and scenic beauty.
    Runners from across India and Abroad are expected to participate in two running disciplines: marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km).
    The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department and other senior officials.

