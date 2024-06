JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed Dr Shariq Rashid Masoodi, currently Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology at SKIMS Soura, as the Dean of the Medical Faculty at SKIMS Soura. His appointment is effective from April 1, 2024, and will last until February 28, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes first.