Rahul Gandhi appinted as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

In a move that will shape debates in India's lower house, Rahul Gandhi has been chosen to lead the opposition bloc as the new Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This announcement was made by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal following a meeting of opposition leaders at the New Delhi residence of Mallikarjun Kharge.

As Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will be spearheading discussions and debates against the ruling party during sessions of parliament. He will be strategizing opposition cooperation and coordination to effectively highlight key issues facing the country. The exact roles of other office bearers in the opposition ranks are yet to be decided, and further discussions are expected to finalize the responsibilities of senior leaders.

The appointment confirms Rahul Gandhi's prominence within the opposition alliance as the parliament readies for its monsoon session. As the vocal face of the Congress party, he has actively pursued discussions on jobs, farm distress, economic woes and other pressing national matters. In his new role, he is poised to amp up debates on these issues while holding the government accountable from the opposition benches.