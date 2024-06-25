back to top
Search
InternationalBreaking: International Court Issues Warrants for Russian Officials in Ukraine!
International

Breaking: International Court Issues Warrants for Russian Officials in Ukraine!

By: Northlines

Date:

THE HAGUE, June 25: The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on June 25 for Russia's former Minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.
The court is accusing former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the against humanity of inhumane acts.
The court said in a statement that warrants were issued because judges considered there were reasonable grounds to believe that the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.
“During this time-frame, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine,” the court added.
There is no immediate likelihood of either suspect being detained. Russia isn't a member of the global court, doesn't recognize its jurisdiction and refuses to hand over suspects.
Last year, the court also issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.
Mr. Putin replaced Mr. Shoigu as Defence minister in a Cabinet shakeup in May as he began his fifth term as President. He appointed Mr. Shoigu as secretary of Russia's Security Council, the Kremlin said.

Previous article
Jammu Base Camp Fortified With 3-Tier Security for Pilgrimage Season
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Korean Air Flight Makes Emergency Descent: Passengers Sustain Injuries

Northlines Northlines -
A Korean Air flight encountered difficulties earlier this week,...

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal importance fading?

Northlines Northlines -
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into...

Julian Assange Awaits Sentencing After Years of Legal Battles Over Classified Leaks

Northlines Northlines -
Wikileaks Founder Awaits Sentencing After Violating Espionage Act While responsible...

Aging Minnesota Dam At Risk of Breach Requires Mass Evacuation

Northlines Northlines -
"Urgent Evacuation Underway As Dam Risks Catastrophic Failure" Residents living...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu Base Camp Fortified With 3-Tier Security for Pilgrimage Season

Exclusive: ED Locks Down Kingpin in JKSSB Paper Leak!

J&K Takes Flight: New Helicopter Service to Vaishno Devi Shrine!