back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 21: The Apni Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve and special identity of and , and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union Territory.

    The manifesto was released at a press conference here by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders.
    “The Apni Party will press for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the provisions of Article 371 in some north-eastern states. This includes land and job protection, addressing the people's sense of loss,” the manifesto read.
    The party said it will work tirelessly to restore statehood as promised by the Union Home Minister on August 5, 2019.
    It also promised the restoration of repealed and amended laws.
    “The Apni Party will revisit and restore all the laws that were withdrawn or amended over time. Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youth,” the manifesto said.

    The Apni Party, led by former minister in the erstwhile state of J-K Altaf Bukhari, said upon restoration of J-K's statehood, “we will vigorously seek the reinstatement of a bicameral legislature, comprising both a Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, as existed before August 5, 2019”.
    On the issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the party said it believes in their dignified return and if elected to power, will form an apex committee to address the issue.
    “We will consult with their representatives to facilitate their return. An apex committee, chaired by the chief minister and comprising representatives of all registered Kashmiri Pandit organisations, will be constituted. This committee will meet every six months to address migrant issues. The revenue minister will serve as the convener,” the manifesto added.
    The party said it will leave no stone unturned to secure the early release of detainees not involved in heinous crimes.
    “We will ensure the establishment of a fast-track board to review and dispose of cases for those languishing in jails under the Public Safety Act (PSA) even after their imprisonment terms have expired.
    “Cases against teenagers detained in the summer of 2016, now adults, will also be withdrawn to enable them to pursue government without hindrance. Apni Party will ensure one-time amnesty for all the detainees with a cut-off date ending August 2024 on production of an affidavit attested from court,” it said.
    The Apni Party will create a conducive atmosphere for long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.
    The party also said it will work to restore the powers of the cabinet and chief minister, recently transferred to the Lieutenant Governor by the Centre.
    It also promised to provide 500 units of free power per month per household in Kashmir during winter (October to March) and in Jammu during summer (April to September).
    The Apni Party will provide four free LPG cylinder refills annually to every BPL and AAY family, it also added. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 21: Police on Wednesday arrested a couple...

    Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in Punjab, Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: The pan-India shutdown on Wednesday...

    Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say  

    Northlines Northlines -
    Moscow, Aug 21: Russian authorities said on Wednesday that...

    Kiran Chaudhary files her nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Senior BJP leader Kiran Choudhry...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in...

    Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them...