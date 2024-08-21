SleekFlow Secures $7 Million to Expand its AI-Powered Conversational Commerce Platform Across Asia

Leading social commerce startup SleekFlow has raised $7 million in new funding to accelerate the development and roll-out of its artificial intelligence capabilities. The Series B round was led by Atinum Investment and saw participation from existing backers including AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.

Founded in Singapore and Hong Kong, SleekFlow has built an omnichannel customer engagement platform powered by conversational AI technology. The startup's suite of tools allows businesses to leverage messaging apps and social media platforms to market, sell and provide support to customers through natural language conversations.

Within the rapidly growing field of social commerce, conversational AI plays a pivotal role by enabling companies to scale customer service while maintaining resource efficiency. Through powerful analytics, SleekFlow helps sellers gain real-time insights into campaigns and automatically optimize interactions based on user behaviors and responses.

Asia's social commerce sector is forecast to exceed $894 billion by 2028 as more buyers discover and purchase products online via their preferred social networks and messaging apps. With the region representing a major opportunity, SleekFlow intends to direct its latest funding towards deeper penetration of key Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets as well as an initial entry into Europe.

The funding announcement signals the increasing importance of AI-powered customer engagement tools for e-commerce and social sellers of all sizes. With an expanding global user base now surpassing 5,000 customers across industries like insurance, healthcare and retail, SleekFlow is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued rise of conversational commerce.

Proceeds from the Series B round will fuel the enhancement of SleekFlow's technologically advanced AI platform and multi-channel capabilities. This includes the development of new automated sales and support functionality across different media types to provide customers with unprecedented value.