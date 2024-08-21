back to top
Search
    BusinessSleekFlow Secures $7 Million to Expand its AI-Powered Conversational Commerce Platform Across...
    BusinessStartup News

    SleekFlow Secures $7 Million to Expand its AI-Powered Conversational Commerce Platform Across Asia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leading social commerce startup SleekFlow has raised $7 million in new funding to accelerate the development and roll-out of its artificial intelligence capabilities. The Series B round was led by Atinum Investment and saw participation from existing backers including AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.

    Founded in Singapore and Hong Kong, SleekFlow has built an omnichannel customer engagement platform powered by conversational AI . The startup's suite of tools allows businesses to leverage messaging apps and social media platforms to market, sell and provide support to customers through natural language conversations.

    Within the rapidly growing field of social commerce, conversational AI plays a pivotal role by enabling companies to scale customer service while maintaining resource efficiency. Through powerful analytics, SleekFlow helps sellers gain real-time insights into campaigns and automatically optimize interactions based on user behaviors and responses.

    Asia's social commerce sector is forecast to exceed $894 billion by 2028 as more buyers discover and purchase products online via their preferred social networks and messaging apps. With the region representing a major opportunity, SleekFlow intends to direct its latest funding towards deeper penetration of key Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets as well as an initial entry into Europe.

    The funding announcement signals the increasing importance of AI-powered customer engagement tools for e-commerce and social sellers of all sizes. With an expanding global user base now surpassing 5,000 customers across industries like insurance, healthcare and retail, SleekFlow is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued rise of conversational commerce.

    Proceeds from the Series B round will fuel the enhancement of SleekFlow's technologically advanced AI platform and multi-channel capabilities. This includes the development of new automated sales and support functionality across different media types to provide customers with unprecedented value.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SEBI Proposes Major Changes to Streamline Rights Issues Process

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Securities Regulator Proposes Major Changes to Simplify Rights Issues" The...

    Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Not all listed companies above a threshold have spent...

    NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies In April – June FY25, inflows into the NRI...

    US cautions Indian exporters on supplying potentially sensitive ‘dual-use’ technologies to Russia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, US authorities have stepped...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for...

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in...