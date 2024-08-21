back to top
    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 21: Police on Wednesday arrested a couple and recovered a huge quantity of wine from their possession in  and 's Kupwara district.

    “During a ‘naka' check, police intercepted a vehicle at Madmadow Kalaroos and seized 166 bottles of wine and 12 bottles of beer,” police posted on X (formerly twitter) on Wednesday.
    The occupants, a husband and wife from Parraypora Kalaroos, have been arrested, police said.
    A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.
    “Station Kupwara Police, in a joint nakka with PP Kalaroos, intercepted a vehicle at Madmadow Kalaroos and seized 166 bottles of wine and 12 bottles of beer. Both occupants, a husband and wife from Parraypora Kalaroos, have been arrested. FIR No.184/24 U/S 50 E/Act registered”, police tweeted on X.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

