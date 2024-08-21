Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 21: The pan-India shutdown on Wednesday to oppose the Supreme Court ruling on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) failed to evoke a response across Punjab and Haryana as life was not disrupted, except a few places in Punjab. Likewise, the situation was almost normal in Chandigarh.



Banking services and operation of educational institutions and business establishments were normal, although heavy security personnel were deployed in Punjab's SC-dominated Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts that were vulnerable to disruption.

Traffic across Punjab and Haryana was plying normally and there was no report of activists of political parties squatting on national highways and rail tracks.



There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in these two states. Emergency medical services were exempted from the blockade.

In Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts of AAP-ruled Punjab, the activists were seen asking traders to keep their shops and business establishments closed in support of the protest. Reports of partial shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places.



Sufficient security arrangements were made in Punjab to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police officer said here.



A section of Dalit and Adivasi groups have called for a nationwide strike to protest. Left parties, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) have announced that they would extend support to the nationwide bandh.



BSP chief Mayawati said, “The BSP supports Bharat Bandh because there is anger and resentment against the Supreme Court's decision regarding sub-classification of SC/ST and creamy layer in them on August 1 due to the conspiracy against reservation by parties like the BJP and the Congress and their collusion to make it ineffective and finally end it.”

In a 6:1 ruling, the apex court said the states can create sub-classifications within SC and ST. It also permitted states to create a creamy layer within these categories ensuring that those who are most in need within these groups receive priority. This was later turned down by the Centre.