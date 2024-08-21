back to top
    Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say  

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Moscow, Aug 21: Russian authorities said on Wednesday that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

    Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Ministry of said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

    “This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defences have been created around the capital. Some Russian social media channels shared of drones apparently being destroyed by air defence systems, which then set car alarms off.

    Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

