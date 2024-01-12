J&K | Anantnag Police Arrest Three With Contraband Substances

Anantnag, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has recovered 9.27 kilograms of charas powder and 867 bottles of illicit alcohol, along with the arrest of three persons in Anantnag district.

Following their arrest, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and different sections of the Excise Act at the Mattan police station. Further investigation is underway, an official statement said.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle, along with cash worth Rs 13,325 were also seized from the possession of the accused, as per the statement.

The statement added that Anantnag Police received information through reliable sources that a family comprising a father, Mother and son, namely Mohd Ramzan Ganai, Shahzada Akhter and Zubair Ramzan Ganai, all residents of Seer Hamdan Mattan, “under a well-planned criminal conspiracy are continuously indulging in the illegal trade of illicit alcohol as well as cannabis charas powder.”

The statement further said that the trio has concealed a huge quantity of illicit alcohol as well as illicit cannabis charas powder in specially made hideouts in their residential house and vehicles.

A search team comprising Anantnag Police and the Executive Magistrate concerned was constituted to search the house, as per the statement.

“During the search, about 9.27 kg of charas powder and 867 bottles of illicit alcohol were seized on the spot. All three accused persons were arrested. Further investigation in the instant case continues,” the statement added.

The police have, according to the statement, requested that people come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in the vicinity. (Agencies)