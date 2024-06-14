back to top
Jammu’s Registering Authority Shuts Down Drug De-Addiction Center

, June 14: District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments has ordered the immediate closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, situated at village Garhi, Domana  Jammu.

During a surprise inspection of the institution, severe irregularities and significant operational deficiencies were observed while the unprofessional management of the centre was also noted and taken into consideration.
To ensure the protection of the inmates from future inconvenience and mistreatment, Convenor, District Registering Authority, has issued an order for immediate closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre. Arrangements have been made to transfer the inmates to alternative government institutions for their care and rehabilitation.
Concurrently, a show cause notice has been served to Mashwara Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, Purkhoo, due to revelation of certain discrepancies in their facility during a similar surprise inspection and its response has been sought within two days.

