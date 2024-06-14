J&K’s Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Ushers in International Yoga Day with MyGov Portal Competitions

JAMMU, June 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today launched several online competitions for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir on MyGov portal (https://jk.mygov.in/) to mark 10th International Yoga Day celebration to be observed on 21st June, 2024.

The competitions, themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society', included yoga doodle challenge, essay writing, poster making and story-telling video contests. The competitions are live on the J&K MyGov portal and registration is open till June 30, 2024. The topper would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, second with Rs. 8,000 and the third would get Rs 5.000. The interested participants can register and submit their entries on the MyGov portal.

In addition, the portal offers opportunity to the citizens to upload their selfies by June 30, 2024. In this regard, a custom frame has been designed to allow the citizens to capture their yoga selfie sharing moments of achievement, peace and self-discovery through Yoga, promoting a movement of wellness and self care.

While launching these competitions, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned for providing opportunity to maximum citizens including school children. He also exhorted upon the Deputy Commissioners to promote citizen involvement at the district level.

Accentuating the significance of Yoga, the Chief Secretary said that the ancient practice fosters mindfulness techniques that aid in relaxation as well as reducing stress and anxiety. “It improves physical, mental and spiritual health by balancing the body, mind and the spirit through postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), meditation and ethical guidelines.

“Yoga has now become an increasingly popular form of therapy, coping mechanism, and complementary treatment for mental health”, maintained the Chief Secretary.

He encouraged the people to overwhelmingly participate in the competitions to share the changes they have experienced by incorporating Yoga into their lives. He reiterated that these initiatives aim to inspire the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace Yoga for holistic well being and share their personal journeys, fostering a community united by health and harmony.

The Chief Secretary fervently appealed the participants to register and submit their entries on MyGov portal and join the celebration of International Yoga Day throughout the region.

Among others present on the occasion included Administrative Secretaries and HoDs of various departments, Deputy Commissioners and other officers.