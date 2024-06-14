DGP Abhay Swain Visits Kheer Bhawani Shrine for Harmony and Peace

JAMMU, June 14: Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain, today paid his obeisance at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani on the occasion of annual mela and prayed for everlasting peace, brotherhood, and harmony in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by jurisdictional police officers including IGP Kashmir V.K.Birdi, DIG CKR Rajiv Omprakash Pande, the DGP offered prayers at the sacred shrine, seeking the blessings of the divine for the welfare and prosperity of the people, families of martyrs, Police personnel & security forces.

The DGP also interacted with the devotees and pilgrims gathered at the mela.The Police Chief listened to the devotees and assured them unwavering support of J&K Police.

“Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and communal harmony. It is a reminder that our diverse communities have always co-existed in peace and harmony, and we must strive to strengthen this bond,” the DGP said.