JammuAndKashmir Govt Appoints New Deputy Camp Director for Amarnath Yatra
JammuAndKashmir Govt Appoints New Deputy Camp Director for Amarnath Yatra

By: Northlines

, Jun 26: The Government of  Jammu and 's Home Department has sanctioned the deputation of Kamal Dev Bhagat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) from IR 14th Battalion, to serve as Deputy Camp Director during the upcoming Amarnathji Yatra-2024, replacing Divinder Singh.

