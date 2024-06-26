back to top
Entertainment
Entertainment

How Anurag Kashyap’s Brutal Feedback Helped Nawazuddin Siddiqui Avoid Career-Damaging Overacting

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about the nerve-wracking feedback he received from renowned director Anurag Kashyap on the first day of filming their groundbreaking drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Reflecting on his eagerness to impress in his debut leading role, Siddiqui shared that he threw himself completely into the character, channeling influences from celebrated actors. However, Kashyap took him aside later and frankly told him that his performance was overblown and unrealistic.

Siddiqui said the harsh words came as a shock and that he was mortified by Kashyap's assessment of his Al Pacino-inspired chops. He realized immediately that a change of approach was needed. The entire day's shoot had to be reshot as he tweaked his portrayal to something more subtle and befitting of the character.

Years since the film's release, Siddiqui looks back appreciatively on how Kashyap's candid feedback helped hone his craft. While their dynamic isn't overly chummy, the actor remains grateful for the mentorship of the visionary director who championed his early career. Through gutsy films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur', Kashyap established Siddiqui as a force in Indian cinema with his nuanced abilities beyond any physical bounds.

JammuAndKashmir Govt Appoints New Deputy Camp Director for Amarnath Yatra
Under Secy Ranked Officer To Conduct Inquiry In Appointment Of CP Worker
