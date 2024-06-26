J&K Govt Establishes Advisory Board for Industrial Development

JAMMU, Jun 26: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Industries and Commerce Department has established an Advisory Board aimed at fostering industrial growth in the region.



Chaired by the Lieutenant Governor and vice-chaired by the Chief Secretary, the board includes key officials such as the Administrative Secretary and Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKPTO), alongside heads of industry associations. With objectives focused on creating an industry-friendly ecosystem, attracting investments, enhancing trade infrastructure, and promoting sustainable industrial practices, the board will convene quarterly, supported financially by JKTPO.

Non-official members, capped at 15 and serving three-year terms, will be selected based on expertise and dedication to advancing the board's economic development goals. The government has also initiated dissemination of the board's establishment across relevant departments for immediate implementation.