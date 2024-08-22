Jammu police crackdown on banned gattu sellers; FIR against two individuals 

Jammu, Aug 22: The authorities in Jammu have taken strict measures to curb the sale and use of a prohibited string material known as ‘gattu'. FIRs (First Information Reports) have been filed against two individuals after police recovered stocks of the banned string during surprise inspections.



Amit Dogra and Munish Salpona, both residents of Janipur area, were found in possession of gattu string in their residential-cum-commercial establishments. Tehsildar Jammu North Aman Kumar Anand led the police team on the raid along with Naib Tehsildar Mishriwala.



The seized stocks of the banned thread have been immediately confiscated by the authorities. District Magistrate has emphasized on completely stopping the sale and usage of the prohibited material. Strong warnings have been issued against anyone violating the orders, making it clear that strict legal action will be taken.