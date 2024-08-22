back to top
Search
    JammuJammu police crackdown on banned gattu sellers; FIR against two individuals 
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Jammu police crackdown on banned gattu sellers; FIR against two individuals 

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 22: The authorities in Jammu have taken strict measures to curb the sale and use of a prohibited string material known as ‘gattu'. FIRs (First Information Reports) have been filed against two individuals after police recovered stocks of the banned string during surprise inspections.

    Amit Dogra and Munish Salpona, both residents of Janipur area, were found in possession of gattu string in their residential-cum-commercial establishments. Tehsildar Jammu North Aman Kumar Anand led the police team on the raid along with Naib Tehsildar Mishriwala.

    The seized stocks of the banned thread have been immediately confiscated by the authorities. District Magistrate has emphasized on completely stopping the sale and usage of the prohibited material. Strong warnings have been issued against anyone violating the orders, making it clear that strict legal action will be taken.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PM Modi Pays Homage At 3 Memorials, Including ‘Good Maharaja Square’ In Poland
    Next article
    Emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How will public health infra run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in J&K ahead of Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 22: As the election commission of India...

    Emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22: A full emergency was declared at...

    PM Modi Pays Homage At 3 Memorials, Including ‘Good Maharaja Square’ In Poland

    Northlines Northlines -
    Warsaw, Poland, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Packs Potent Punch in First Impressions

    Paris Olympian Archana Kamath reveals real reason for quitting table tennis...

    Teen chess stars Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa battle to draw after 17-year-old...