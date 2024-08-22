Emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

back to top
    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22: A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air flight from Mumbai. However, the flight landed safely.
    Airport sources said that the flight landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay. Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said. So far there is no impact on life.
    Sources told PTI that the bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The origin of the threat and other information are awaited.
    There were 135 passengers onboard, they said.

