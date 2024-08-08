Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details

Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024: The Office of Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission-U, 2.0 (U-SBM 2.0), Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD), Jammu and Kashmir, has invited applications in thr prescribed format for the Progam Manager post to work under Project Management Unit (PMU) for implementation of National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

Applications along with prescribed Documents shall reach the Office of Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-U 2.0, Housing &Urban Development Department, Govt. Jammu & Kashmir through email at mdsbm458@gmail.com.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply by or before 17th August 2024 upto 3.00 PM, on plain A-4 size paper in the application format given in the below notification.

Overview of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

Recruiting Body Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department (JK HUDD) Post Name Program Manager Job Location J&K Category Govt Job Apply Mode Online (Email) Last Date 10-08-2024 Selection Mode Interview Website www.jkhudd.gov.in

Vacancy Details of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

Post Name Qualification Program Manager Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Urban Planning, Social Work, Public Policy, Business Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Commerce, Science or other related fields, from a recognized university with at least 55% marks with two years relevant experience.

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant must be between 21 years to 35 years as on 01.08.2024.

Salary Details:

The Salary for the Program Manger is Rs.45,000/- per month + Rs.10,000 for TA, DA & allied expenditures inclusive of applicable taxes.

Selection Process:

The eligible candidates shall be selected after shortlisting and personal interview. Shortlisted candidate will be called for interview and would be required to produce the originals documents.

How to Apply:

Candidates may email the filled -in scanned application alon with copy of relevant documents in support of educational qualification, experience, age, caste, address, identity etc. dully signed on Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-U 2.0, Housing &Urban Development Department, Govt. Jammu & Kashmir official email id mdsbm458@gmail.com.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply by or before 17th August 2024 upto 3.00 PM, on plain A-4 size paper in the application format given in this notification.

Start Date: 03-08-2024

Last date for receipt of application: 17-08-2024 upto 3.00 PM

For further details, check the official notification given below:

Notification PDF for Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates can download the official notification of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below-

Download Official Notification & Application Form