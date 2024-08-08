back to top
    Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details

    and Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024: The Office of Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission-U, 2.0 (U-SBM 2.0), Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD), Jammu and Kashmir, has invited applications in thr prescribed format for the Progam Manager post to work under Project Management Unit (PMU) for implementation of Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

    Applications along with prescribed Documents shall reach the Office of Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-U 2.0, Housing &Urban Development Department, Govt. Jammu & Kashmir through email at mdsbm458@gmail.com.

    Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply by or before 17th August 2024 upto 3.00 PM, on plain A-4 size paper in the application format given in the below notification.

    Overview of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

    Recruiting Body Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department (JK HUDD)
    Post Name Program Manager
    Job Location J&K
    Category Govt Job
    Apply Mode Online (Email)
    Last Date 10-08-2024
    Selection Mode Interview
    Website www.jkhudd.gov.in

    Vacancy Details of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

    Post Name Qualification
    Program Manager Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Urban Planning, Social Work, Public Policy, Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Commerce, Science or other related fields, from a recognized university with at least 55% marks with two years relevant experience.

    Age Limit:

    The age of the applicant must be between 21 years to 35 years as on 01.08.2024.

    Salary Details:

    The Salary for the Program Manger is Rs.45,000/- per month + Rs.10,000 for TA, DA & allied expenditures inclusive of applicable taxes.

    Selection Process:

    The eligible candidates shall be selected after shortlisting and personal interview. Shortlisted candidate will be called for interview and would be required to produce the originals documents.

    How to Apply:

    Candidates may email the filled -in scanned application alon with copy of relevant documents in support of educational qualification, experience, age, caste, address, identity etc. dully signed on Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-U 2.0, Housing &Urban Development Department, Govt. Jammu & Kashmir official email id mdsbm458@gmail.com.

    Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply by or before 17th August 2024 upto 3.00 PM, on plain A-4 size paper in the application format given in this notification.

    • Start Date: 03-08-2024
    • Last date for receipt of application: 17-08-2024 upto 3.00 PM

    For further details, check the official notification given below:

    Notification PDF for Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below-
    Download Official Notification & Application Form

    Dimple Kapadia describes early marriage to Rajesh Khanna as “traumatic”
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

