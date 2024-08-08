Common Myths Debunked – Diabetics Can Enjoy Tea, Rice and More in Moderation

Many people living with diabetes struggle to maintain healthy lifestyle habits due to widespread misinformation about what they can and cannot eat or drink. However, making informed choices is key to managing blood sugar levels effectively. In this article, we bust some of the most prevalent myths that prevent diabetics from living life to the fullest.

Nutrition expert Amita Gadre recently highlighted habits that diabetics should reconsider. Clinical dietitian Dr. Sangeeta Tiwari from Artemis Lite hospital also shared expert perspectives on incorporating various foods in moderation.

One myth is that those with diabetes must avoid tea completely. But both green and black teas contain antioxidants that can benefit blood sugar control when consumed in small amounts without sugar. Occasional, unsweetened tea is perfectly fine.

Rice is another food diabetics often eliminate, though brown or whole grain varieties contain fiber and nutrients. Pairing rice with proteins and vegetables helps reduce spikes and should allow for modest portions.

Fruits carry unnecessary stigma due to natural fructose. In reality, choices like berries, apples and pears are nutrient-dense and fiber-rich. Their low glycemic indexes can stabilize levels when enjoying a single serving.

While fruit juices deliver hydration, juicing strips away fiber which contributes to sharper rises. Watering down concentrated juice or opting for whole fruits is a healthier alternative.

Continuous glucose monitors provide valuable visibility but dependence on devices rather than balanced lifestyle leads to needless stress. Combining technology, knowledge and enjoyment is key to long-term success in diabetes management.