    Jammu and Kashmir Elections: BJP re-releases list for first phase with only 15 names

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 26: After withdrawing its earlier list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced revised list of candidates who have been nominated to contest upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and .
    As per the updated list 15 candidates have been nominated by the party leadership who will contest Assembly elections from Jammu & Kashmir.
    The fresh list includes Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi to contest elections from 32-Pampore; Arshid Bhat 32-Rajpora; Javed Ahmad Qadri 37-Shopian; Mohammad Rafiq Wani 43-Anantnag West; Advocate Syed Wazahat 44-Anantnag; Sofi Yousuf 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara; Veer Saraf 46-Shangus-Anantnag East; Tariq Keen 48-Inderwal; Sushri Shagun Parihar 49-Kishtwar; Sunil Sharma 5—Padder-Nagseni; Daleep Singh Parihar 51-Bharderwah; Gajay Singh Rana 52-Doda; Shakti Raj Parihar 53-Doda West; Rakesh Thakur 54-Ramban; and Salim Bhat 55-Banihal.
    Earlier BJP has announced the list of 44 candidates for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but later on the party informed that list has been cancelled due to “typographical errors”, and added the new list will be released shortly.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

