    IndiaCreation Of 5 new districts in Ladakh is step towards better Governance...
    IndiaJammu KashmirLadakh

    Creation Of 5 new districts in Ladakh is step towards better Governance & Prosperity: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the creation of five new districts in as a step towards better governance and prosperity.


    Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people, he said, congratulating them.
    He said on X, “Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity.”
    Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of five districts in the Union Territory which was carved out of the erstwhile state of and .

