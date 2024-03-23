Jammu AIIMS to launch countrywide tele-consultation services from Mar 27

Jammu, Mar 22: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and collaboration, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, Jammu is set to commence its Tele-Consultation services from March 27.

An official communiqué issued here on Friday said that this groundbreaking initiative aims to facilitate doctor-to-doctor tele-consultations, empowering doctors not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from other states.

“It will enable them to seek expert opinions from consultants of numerous departments (Speciality and Super-speciality) of AIIMS Jammu,” the handout read.

It further said that the doctors will be using the e-Sanjeevani platform to get expert opinion from renowned medical Professionals of AIIMS Jammu, receiving vital insights and guidance on challenging medical issues.

“This collaborative approach will foster knowledge exchange and will ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care, regardless of their geographical location,” it stated.

Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS, Vijaypur, Jammu, emphasized the Institution's commitment to serve the mankind as a referral hospital and extending its expertise beyond its premises.

He stated, “AIIMS Jammu, a referral hospital, aspires to fulfil its duty to provide services to regional doctors. With the introduction of Tele-Consultation services through the e-Sanjeevani portal, the Institute aims to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and ensure timely access to specialized care.

“It will add value to patients' lives by saving them time and money by eliminating the need to travel to hospitals and instead of travelling they could easily consult at their regional health clinics,” said Dr Gupta.

The Tele-Consultation schedule, featuring specialty-wise consultations, will be available on the AIIMS Jammu website – https://www.aiimsjammu.edu.in. Regional doctors are encouraged to visit the e-Sanjeevni portal for detailed information and to schedule teleconsultation appointments.

“This initiative marks a significant step forward in promoting collaborative healthcare practices and leveraging technology to overcome geographical barriers in medical care delivery,” the CEO said.