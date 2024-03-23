NDPS detainee escapes from police custody

Jammu Tawi, Mar 22: A narcotics smuggler arrested on March 18 under the NDPS Act escaped from the police custody from High Court Complex, Janipur here today.

Balraj Singh of Sehora Tehsil, Amritsar, Punjab was arrested on March 18 with 9 grams of heroin-like-substance by a team of Police Post Narwal along with another person identified as Pawan Kumar of Garh Samna Banj, Udhampur, who was found in possession of 6 grams of heroin-like-substance.

The duo was booked in case FIR number 65/2024 under sections 8/21/22/25/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

Today, police presented the accused individuals in a court here in the High Court Complex to seek custody of the duo for further questioning them, when one of them escaped from the spot.

Police are yet to trace the whereabouts of the accused.