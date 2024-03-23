Eye opener: BJP on kin disassociating themselves from separatist ideology

Srinagar, Mar 22: The BJP has described the public notices of the kin of separatist leaders disassociating themselves from “separatist ideology” as an eye opener for those who say what has changed in J&K post Article 370 rollback.

Jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's daughter Sama Shabir and Hurriyat patriarch Syed Ali Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah put out public notices in local newspapers in Kashmir in the last few days, disassociating themselves from separatist ideology.

It is the first time that a family member of a separatist leader has published such notices.

Senior BJP leader Altaf Thakur, while welcoming the public, said that J&K has indeed witnessed a “massive change” under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi.

“This open confession directly from those who were known for separatist agenda and ideology is an eye opener for those who say what has changed in J&K post Article 370 rollback,” Thakur said, adding that this is a slap for those still advocating Pakistan's agenda.

Thakur said this was all possible only because of Prime Minister Modi's guarantee and his endeavors to turn J&K into an abode of peace once again.

“People still trying to buy Pakistan's agenda should know that there are no takers for their deceitful politics,” he said.