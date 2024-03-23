Mehbooba urges Rly Minister to take note of public objections in Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 22: People's Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written to the Union Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to consider altering the alignment of the railway line in Shopian district.

She pointed out the concerns of locals over land acquisition for a railway project in the Reshi Pora, and Zainpora areas of Shopian. The residents of these villages have objected to the land-marking process for the railway line in the area.

“The land in question is primarily used for apple cultivation, which serves as the main source of income and survival for the residents,” Mufti said in her letter.

The PDP Chief expressed concern over the potential adverse effects of the land acquisition, emphasizing that displacement from their ancestral lands would cause immense hardship to the affected families, who rely on horticulture, agriculture, and allied activities for their livelihoods.

She urged the Indian Railways to consider altering the alignment of the railway line to minimize the impact on the affected communities.

Mufti suggested that a slight change in the route could mitigate the adverse effects on the livelihoods of these individuals significantly.

If altering the alignment is not feasible, Mufti stressed the importance of providing suitable and adequate compensation to those affected by the land acquisition.

She emphasized the need for fair compensation packages to ensure that the affected families can sustain themselves and rebuild their lives elsewhere.

Acknowledging the significance of infrastructure development projects like railways in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth, Mufti underscored the importance of prioritizing the welfare and rights of the communities directly impacted by such projects.

She requested urgent attention and intervention from Vaishnaw to address the concerns raised by the affected people, seeking a mutually beneficial solution.