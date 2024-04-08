Jammu AIIMS CEO advocates for metro connectivity to educational, healthcare institutions

Jammu Tawi, April 7: Asserting that the rapid pace of development in Jammu, particularly on its emergence as an educational centre housing institutions there arises a pressing need for a swift, cost-effective, secure, and dependable transportation system such as the “Jammu Metro”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder Executive Director of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta has advocated for ‘extending metro-connectivity' to educational, healthcare institutions.

“Given the rapid pace of development in Jammu, particularly on its emergence as an educational centre housing INIs like AIIMS, IIT, IIM and other prestigious institutions, like University of Jammu, Central University, Agricultural University, Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine the erstwhile Regional Research Laboratory and our Government Medical College Jammu to name a few, there arises a pressing need for a swift, cost-effective, secure, and dependable transportation system such as the Jammu Metro,” said Dr Gupta in an official communiqu? issued here.

Talking about “AIIMS Jammu”, the CEO stated, “I envision AIIMS Jammu as a global village with international student support and training programs. It's anticipated to serve 6000-8000 patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.”

The institute, he said will cater to various travellers including patients, students, guardians, and staff commuting daily to Vijaypur from Jammu and surrounding areas.

Notably, AIIMS, Jammu is about 30 kms from the Central Bus Stand, approximately 26 kms from Jammu Railway Station and 27 kms from Airport of Jammu.

Metro connectivity has already been planned up to Bari Brahmana which is only about 10 miles from the AIIMS, Jammu site.

“To lessen the hardship of the people travelling from Jammu region, nearby areas and states, a need for extending the metro connectivity till Vijaypur is already been proposed,” said Dr Gupta while highlighting several on-going initiatives across various institutions, such as the joint MBA program in Hospital Management administered by IIM in partnership with IIT and AIIMS.

Dr. Gupta emphasised his proposal of extending metro service not only to healthcare facilities, particularly hospitals like AIIMS, but also to prestigious educational institutes like IIM-Jammu, IIT-Jammu, University of Jammu, Central University, Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine, GMC-Jammu and others.

“The extension will be a boon for students as discounted fares and fixed schedules ensure affordable and punctual commutes, while enhanced security measures offer peace of mind, especially during late hours. Improved accessibility to major educational hubs simplifies navigation for foreigners and visitors, with added cultural immersion opportunities,” he said.

He said that the extended metro network plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for diverse societal groups, adding, “as Jammu aims to position itself as a global educational hub, tourist magnet, and religious centre, the anticipated influx of people underscores the urgency of investing in robust transportation infrastructure.”

Now is the time to turn this vision into reality, shaping a future where Jammu stands as a beacon of progress and prosperity, he said.

Jammu, as a Smart City, must embrace this opportunity to extend the Metro Rail connectivity to link Prestigious Educational and Healthcare Institutions in Jammu, and the need is compelling and urgent, said the CEO Jammu AIIMS adding, “by investing in this transformative project, we will not only address upcoming transportation needs but also lay the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future, contributing to the city's vibrancy, appeal and development.”

Referring to the ‘Delhi Metro', Dr Gupta said, “I have realized, “Delhi Metro” not only connects destinations but also connects dreams, and aspirations of countless Delhiites.”