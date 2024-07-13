Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll result: AAP takes lead in early trends

Chandigarh, Jul 13: Vote count for Punjab's lone Assembly constituency — Jalandhar West — began on Saturday, with 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest largely among the state-ruling AAP, the Congress, and the BJP.
Polling was held on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout.
The seat fell vacant with resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator. He's again in the fray, now as the BJP nominee.
09:17 13 Jul
Round -3
Mohinder Bhagat AAP-13,847
Surinder Kaur congress-4,938
Sheetal Angural BJP-2,782
09:02 13 Jul
Round 2: AAP leads with 6,336 votes
Mohinder Bhagat: AAP-9,497
Surinder Kaur, Congress-3,161
Sheetal Angural, BJP-1,854
08:57 13 Jul
Round -1: AAP leads
Mohinder Bhagat AAP: 3,971
Surinder Kaur, Congress: 1,722
Sheetal Angural, BJP: 1,073