    Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll result: AAP takes lead in early trends

    Chandigarh, Jul 13: Vote count for 's lone Assembly constituency — Jalandhar West — began on Saturday, with 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest largely among the state-ruling AAP, the Congress, and the BJP.

    Polling was held on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout.

    The seat fell vacant with resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator. He's again in the fray, now as the BJP nominee.

    09:17 13 Jul
    Round -3
    Mohinder Bhagat AAP-13,847

    Surinder Kaur congress-4,938

    Sheetal Angural BJP-2,782

    09:02 13 Jul
    Round 2: AAP leads with 6,336 votes
    Mohinder Bhagat: AAP-9,497

    Surinder Kaur, Congress-3,161

    Sheetal Angural, BJP-1,854

    08:57 13 Jul

    Round -1: AAP leads
    Mohinder Bhagat AAP: 3,971

    Surinder Kaur, Congress: 1,722

    Sheetal Angural, BJP: 1,073

    Previous article
    CS reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations
    Next article
    Himachal Pradesh bypoll resultsp: CM Sukhu’s wife trails in Dehra, Congress leads in Hamirpur
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

