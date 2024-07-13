Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll result: AAP takes lead in early trends

Chandigarh, Jul 13: Vote count for Punjab's lone Assembly constituency — Jalandhar West — began on Saturday, with 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest largely among the state-ruling AAP, the Congress, and the BJP.



Polling was held on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout.

The seat fell vacant with resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator. He's again in the fray, now as the BJP nominee.

09:17 13 Jul

Round -3

Mohinder Bhagat AAP-13,847



Surinder Kaur congress-4,938



Sheetal Angural BJP-2,782



09:02 13 Jul

Round 2: AAP leads with 6,336 votes

Mohinder Bhagat: AAP-9,497



Surinder Kaur, Congress-3,161



Sheetal Angural, BJP-1,854



08:57 13 Jul

Round -1: AAP leads

Mohinder Bhagat AAP: 3,971



Surinder Kaur, Congress: 1,722



Sheetal Angural, BJP: 1,073