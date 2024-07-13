CS reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations

Srinagar, Jul 12: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday held a meeting with senior functionaries of civil administration and Police department to take stock of the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebration across the UT.

Present in the meeting were DG, Police, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Director, Information, Director, School Education, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Health, Jammu/Kashmir and representatives from security agencies.

The Chief Secretary took appraisal from the concerned about the selection of venues at Jammu and Srinagar besides in districts. He also enquired about the contingents participating in the main events to be held at Jammu and Srinagar.

Dulloo asked about the cultural performances to be presented during the national celebrations. He exhorted for selection of high impact cultural items by respective divisional committees giving preference to the students for their encouragement. He emphasised that no repetition of similar performances should be made so that the events are concluded as per the already framed schedule and time.

The Chief Secretary stressed on meticulous management of traffic on roads so that the participants reach venues without facing any difficulties. He also asked the concerned divisional and district administrations to take adequate measures to deal with the adverse weather conditions. He impressed upon them to ensure safety measures especially for the student participants.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned to ensure better sanitation, power supply and availability of drinking water facilities at all the locations. He asked for inviting the former PRI members, members of women Self Help Groups and other prominent citizens in the events.

He enjoined upon the concerned divisional/district authorities to take stock of arrangements in their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the events right upto panchayat level are held in a manner befitting to this national carnival.

Dulloo impressed upon the Information Department to check the functionality of Public Address System (PAS) beforehand. He asked them to have proper back ups available to avoid any hinderance in the celebrations.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon all the HoDs, divisional heads and DCs to illuminate the major public infrastructure including their offices, major bridges and other prominent places for the event.

On the occasion, it was revealed that a total of 21 contingents including 6 student contingents and a lady contingent is going to participate in the two main events at Jammu and Srinagar.

In addition, the concerned presented the details of preparations being made by them regarding sanitation, medical, water and power availability.

It was revealed that the full dress and other rehearsals would be conducted from 29th of July in order to provide adequate time of preparation to the participants going to perform in the 77th Independence Day to be celebrated in the Union Territory.