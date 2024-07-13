back to top
    Assembly Elections: ECI directs completion of voter lists by Aug 20

    Srinagar, Jul 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated the completion of all preparations for the proposed assembly elections in and , with the second special summary revision of voter lists to be completed by August 20.

    ECI Director Shubhra Saxena led a virtual meeting on Thursday with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole and district election officers, providing crucial instructions.

    The two-hour virtual meeting focused on election preparations, with officials detailing the steps taken so far. The special summary revision of voter lists, which commenced on June 25, will be completed by July 24. The period for registering objections and claims will run from July 25 to August 9, with resolutions expected by August 19. The final voter list is scheduled for release on August 20.

    In addition to updating voter lists, efforts are underway to determine and expand the boundaries of polling centers. The number of polling centers is set to increase for the assembly elections compared to the elections. Door-to-door verification will be conducted, supported by special camps on July 27-28 and August 3-4.

    An election official noted that a secretary-level officer of the ECI will meet with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on July 12. The push for elections follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on International Yoga Day in Srinagar, where he declared the intention to hold assembly elections and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Subsequently, BJP President JP Nadda visited the region to further this agenda

