    Jammu KashmirUdh-Sgr-Baramulla Rail Link nears completion with major tunnel milestones
    Jammu Kashmir

    Udh-Sgr-Baramulla Rail Link nears completion with major tunnel milestones

    Srinagar, Jul 12:  The long-awaited dream of traveling to by train is closer to reality as significant progress has been made on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Tunnel T-15 and part of Tunnel T-14 has been completed, marking substantial milestones in this ambitious infrastructure endeavor.

    The completion of these tunnels is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing all- connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of . As per the officials associated with the project, the USBRL project, set in the challenging Himalayan terrain, required advanced tunneling techniques including heading, benching, invert excavation, kerb concreting, and the installation of Geo-textile, Geo-membrane, reinforcement, and concrete lining.

    To address geological challenges such as loose rocks during tunnel blasting, an umbrella-type pipe roofing system was implemented. The New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) was employed, involving approximately 1,600 skilled and semi-skilled workers during the peak construction phase.

    Spanning 272 kilometers, the USBRL project is of national importance and promises to transform transportation in the region. The Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run from Sangaldan to Reasi at a speed of 110 km/hr, navigating through Tunnel T-15 and part of Tunnel T-14

    

