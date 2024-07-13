Himachal Pradesh bypoll resultsp: CM Sukhu’s wife trails in Dehra, Congress leads in Hamirpur

Shimla, Jul 13: Vote counting for Himachal Pradesh's bypoll for three Assembly constituencies began on Saturday, with 13 candidates in the fray for the contest mainly between the state-ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP.



As much as 70.7 per cent voting was recorded in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on Wednesday.

The polling was conducted to fill vacancies created by the resignation of incumbent members, all Independents, who are now in the fray as BJP nominees.

Security up in Nalagarh

Round 4: Hoshiar Singh leads by just 37 votes

Kamlesh Thakur- 9,942



Hoshyar Singh- 9,979



Congress leads by 200 votes in Hamirpur

Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma leading by 200 votes in Hamirpur

Dehra 3rd round: Hoshiyar Singh of BJP leads by 557 votes

Hoshiyar Singh: 7,844 votes



Kamlesh Thakur: 7,287 votes



Round 2: Dehra

Wife of CM Sukhu trails