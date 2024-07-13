back to top
    HimachalHimachal Pradesh bypoll resultsp: CM Sukhu’s wife trails in Dehra, Congress leads...
    HimachalLatest NewsLead News

    Himachal Pradesh bypoll resultsp: CM Sukhu’s wife trails in Dehra, Congress leads in Hamirpur

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 13: Vote counting for Pradesh's bypoll for three Assembly constituencies began on Saturday, with 13 candidates in the fray for the contest mainly between the state-ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP.

    As much as 70.7 per cent voting was recorded in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on Wednesday.

    The polling was conducted to fill vacancies created by the resignation of incumbent members, all Independents, who are now in the fray as BJP nominees.

    09:31 13 Jul
    Security up in Nalagarh

    09:28 13 Jul
    Round 4: Hoshiar Singh leads by just 37 votes
    Kamlesh Thakur- 9,942

    Hoshyar Singh- 9,979

    09:12 13 Jul
    Congress leads by 200 votes in Hamirpur
    Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma leading by 200 votes in Hamirpur

    09:09 13 Jul
    Dehra 3rd round: Hoshiyar Singh of BJP leads by 557 votes
    Hoshiyar Singh: 7,844 votes

    Kamlesh Thakur: 7,287 votes

    09:00 13 Jul
    Round 2: Dehra
    08:45 13 Jul
    Wife of CM Sukhu trails

    Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll result: AAP takes lead in early trends
    J&K Reorganization Act Gets Amended, More Powers for LG
