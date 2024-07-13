Himachal Pradesh bypoll resultsp: CM Sukhu’s wife trails in Dehra, Congress leads in Hamirpur

Shimla, Jul 13: Vote counting for Himachal Pradesh's bypoll for three Assembly constituencies began on Saturday, with 13 candidates in the fray for the contest mainly between the state-ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP.
As much as 70.7 per cent voting was recorded in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on Wednesday.
The polling was conducted to fill vacancies created by the resignation of incumbent members, all Independents, who are now in the fray as BJP nominees.
09:31 13 Jul
Security up in Nalagarh
09:28 13 Jul
Round 4: Hoshiar Singh leads by just 37 votes
Kamlesh Thakur- 9,942
Hoshyar Singh- 9,979
09:12 13 Jul
Congress leads by 200 votes in Hamirpur
Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma leading by 200 votes in Hamirpur
09:09 13 Jul
Dehra 3rd round: Hoshiyar Singh of BJP leads by 557 votes
Hoshiyar Singh: 7,844 votes
Kamlesh Thakur: 7,287 votes
09:00 13 Jul
Round 2: Dehra
08:45 13 Jul
Wife of CM Sukhu trails