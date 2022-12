JAJK holds J&K Judo Champ

Jammu, Dec 02: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir today organised day-long UT level championship at MA Stadium, here

involving participants from 12 districts.

In the closing of the event, Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest who along guest of honour, Hardeep Singh

presented medals to those first three position holders of different weight and age groups.

Among the special guests were Satish Gupta, Manager J&K Sports Council (JKSC); Shiv Kumar, vice president JAJK; Suraj Sharma,

general secretary JAJK, Anshuja Tak.

Earlier, the bouts were officiated by the technical penal comprising Surajbhan Singh, Arshi Nad, Ritika Slathia, Jugal Kishore, Shakti Gupta,

Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, Danish Sharma and Ranjodh Singh. Manish Chatwal was organising secretary.

The event took place under the aegis of J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

The Results:

GIRLS: 44 kg: Palvi Thakur, Kathua, Ist; Manvi Devi, Reasi, 2nd; Nitika Sharma, Jammu and Simra Mushtaq, Srinagar, 3rd. 48 kg: Jimmo Devi,

Kathua,Ist; Irham Khalid, Ganderbal, 2nd; Sadat Sarfaraz, Srinagar and Meenakshi Bhagat, Reasi, 3rd. 57 kg: Tamleek Shah, Srinagar, Ist;

Sakshi, Jammu, 2nd; Sneha Sharma, Reasi and Ritikav Devi, Doda, 3rd. 63 kg: Maithili Kotwal, Jammu, Ist; Hidayatullah Shahid, Srinagar, 2nd.

70 kg: Tazeem Fayaz, Srinagar, Ist; Nirali Sharma, Jammu, 2nd; Akariti Chandan, Rajouri and Bindra Devi,Udhampur, 3rd. 78 kg: Anshika

Sharma, Jammu, Ist; Palak, Kathua, 2nd and Simiran Thakur, Doda, 3rd. Open: Suhani Kiran, Jammu, Ist.

BOYS: 55 kg: Eshaan Saini, Jammu, Ist; Danish, Kathua, 2nd; Shubam Dogra, SMVD and Pardeep Singh, Udhampur, 3rd. 60 kg:

Harashvdev, Kathua, Ist; Mir Hijra, Srinagar, 2nd; Nitin Kumar, SMVD and Rahul, Jammu, 3rd. 66 kg: Akshay Sharma, Jammu, Ist; Adan

Farooq, Srinagar, 2nd; Prikshit Singh, Rajouri and Adil, Ganderbal, 3rd. 73 kg: Vishwas Jamwal, SMVD, Ist; Vipul, Kathua, 2nd; Gourav

Bhagat, Rajouri and Mohd Hafiz, Srinagar, 3rd. 81 kg: Varun Sharma, Jammu, Ist; Sabir Tariq, Srinagar, 2nd; Lucky Bhagat, SMVD and Sagun

Saini, Srinagar, 3rd. 90 kg: Diwakar Singh, Jammu, Ist; Tarun Sharma, Kathua, 2nd; Abhymsn Singh, Rajouri, 3rd. 100 kg: Abbu Hasan,

Srinagar, Ist; Tarun Singh, Reasi, 2nd; Assad Ahmad, Ganderbal and Sushil Kumar, Kathua, 3rd. Open: Aryan Singh, Kathua, Ist; Kapil Singh,

SMVD, 2nd and Abhiyu Partap Singh, Jammu, 3rd.